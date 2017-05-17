close
IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma calls MI's 20-run loss against Pune as team's 'worst' performance of the season

Chasing a target of 163, the Rohit Sharma-led side could only manage 142/9 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 10:46
IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma calls MI&#039;s 20-run loss against Pune as team&#039;s &#039;worst&#039; performance of the season

Mumbai: After losing third consecutive match in a row against Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment at the batsmen's inability to stitch partnerships in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Chasing a decent 162-run total, Mumbai were bowled out for 142 runs in 20 overs.

"We didn't have enough partnerships, it's crucial to get small partnerships in. They bowled well to restrict us and to take wickets in the middle overs," Rohit said.

After suffering a 20-run loss against Steve Smith's men, a dejected Rohit called it Mumbai's worst performance of the season.

"I think 160 was below par to be honest, having seen the scores chased here. Probably the worst batting performance of this season for us," said Rohit.

Mumbai will now take on the winner of IPL Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 19.

Rohit added that the team was looking to bounce back and capitalise on another opportunity of qualifying for the final.

"The shot selection is very important. You need to understand the situation and the conditions and respect them. You've to pick the gaps and take it to the end and we didn't do that. It's not the end of the world, we still have one more shot in Bangalore," he added.

Earlier, splendid performances from young off-spinner Washington Sundar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians for the third time this season.

Chasing a target of 163, the Rohit Sharma-led side could only manage 142/9 in their stipulated quota of 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel was the lone batsman who could stay at the crease and gave the host a glimpse of victory.

However, his 52-run knock off 40 balls vent in vain as none of the other Mumbai batsmen stayed long at the crease.

