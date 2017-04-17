close
IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performance, says they don't deserve to win

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 - 01:00
Bengaluru: A dejected RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that they have to find a "winning formula" soon as they don't deserve to win with this kind of performance.

"If we play like this, we don't deserve to win. The last game, we fought hard. Today we let the game go away right in front of our eyes. We have a few things to address. We can't think we can sweep sides away at home," said Kohli at the post-match ceremony.

Kohli reminded his team that they have a responsibility towards franchise and the fans.

"Last year, we had to win four out of four to qualify but that can't happen every time. As professional cricketers, you're playing for a franchise, you are playing in front of a lot of people, we can't keep doing this. Hopefully, we can turn things around and the players can take the responsibility."

Virat KohliRCBIPLIndian Premier Leaguecricket news

