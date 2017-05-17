IPL 2017, SRH vs KKR: Rain threat looms over eliminator – Here's what happens if match is washed out!
In 2014 when the first qualifier between KKR and Kings XI Punjab was washed out and a replay was held the very next day.
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will decide which team will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against Rising Pune Supergiant. (SRH vs KKR - Live Blog | Full Coverage)
But for now, the possibility of rain has dented hopes of fans witnessing full 40 overs being played in the match.
It has been drizzling on-and-off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru for the past few days and such has been the case today as well.
KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field first against David Warner's SRH, but the hopes of qualification for either side could face a bitter blow if the match is abandoned due to rain.
According to the weather forecast, medium to heavy rain is predicted during game time.
“If continues to rain we can’t do anything but whenever it stops, rest assured within 15 minutes we can start the match,” said KSCA acting president Sanjay Desai.
In case of a complete washout, league stage performance will determine which team will go through into the next round.
SRH, which finished third in the points table in the league stage, will go through to the Qualifier 2, while KKR, which finished a point behind them on fourth, will get knocked out.
For this season's IPL, no reserve day has been kept in case of a washout, contrary to the ruling in 2014 when the first qualifier between KKR and Kings XI Punjab was washed out and a replay was held the very next day.
KKR, for sure, will be praying to the rain gods to let the on-field game decide their fate and not the showers.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs