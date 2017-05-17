close
IPL 2017, SRH vs KKR: Rain threat looms over eliminator – Here's what happens if match is washed out!

In 2014 when the first qualifier between KKR and Kings XI Punjab was washed out and a replay was held the very next day. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 20:07
IPL 2017, SRH vs KKR: Rain threat looms over eliminator – Here&#039;s what happens if match is washed out!

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will decide which team will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against Rising Pune Supergiant. (SRH vs KKR - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

But for now, the possibility of rain has dented hopes of fans witnessing full 40 overs being played in the match.

It has been drizzling on-and-off at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru for the past few days and such has been the case today as well. 

KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field first against David Warner's SRH, but the hopes of qualification for either side could face a bitter blow if the match is abandoned due to rain. 

According to the weather forecast, medium to heavy rain is predicted during game time.

“If continues to rain we can’t do anything but whenever it stops, rest assured within 15 minutes we can start the match,” said KSCA acting president Sanjay Desai.

In case of a complete washout, league stage performance will determine which team will go through into the next round. 

SRH, which finished third in the points table in the league stage, will go through to the Qualifier 2, while KKR, which finished a point behind them on fourth, will get knocked out. 

For this season's IPL, no reserve day has been kept in case of a washout, contrary to the ruling in 2014 when the first qualifier between KKR and Kings XI Punjab was washed out and a replay was held the very next day. 

KKR, for sure, will be praying to the rain gods to let the on-field game decide their fate and not the showers.

TAGS

SRH vs KKRSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersIPL 2017 EliminatorRain in SRH vs KKRRainIndian Premier League

Live Score Card

SRH 128/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
KKR 48/3 (5.2 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
May 19, 2017 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant
T.B.C.
May 21, 2017 20:00 IST

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC

May 21  20:00 IST
TBC
Click for full Schdule »

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 17  20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)

Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 486 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 22 Wickets
3 Mitchell McClenaghan
MI | 19 Wickets