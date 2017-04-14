close
IPL 2017: Suresh Raina special makes Rohit Sharma's flying catch look pedestrian — WATCH

Raina won the toss in Rajkot and put the visitors to bat first in a crucial IPL match between two bottom placed teams.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 21:41
IPL 2017: Suresh Raina special makes Rohit Sharma&#039;s flying catch look pedestrian — WATCH
Courtesy: Facebook (@IPL)

New Delhi: Friday proved to be a day of catches, with two captains Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina taking breathtaking catches in the Indian Premier League matches.

First, Mumbai Indians skipper pulled off one of the greatest catches in the history of IPL. He dived full body length, and completed a flying catch with one hand, his left hand to dismiss dangerous AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Here's the video:

Hours later, Raina showed his superb reaction to pluck one out of thin one at first slip to send back Rising Pune Supergiant opener Ajinkya Rahane. Again, this was a one-handed catch.

Here's the video:

An euphoric Praveen Kumar couldn't hide his joy, even as his team-mates gathered to celebrate the captain's great catch.

Raina won the toss in Rajkot and put the visitors to bat first in a crucial IPL match between two bottom placed teams.

