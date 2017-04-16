IPL 2017: Virat Kohli magic catch stuns Rising Pune Supergiant in Bengaluru — WATCH

New Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Sunday took a stunning catch to send back a stunned Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) opener Rahul Tripathi in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Bengaluru.

The visitors, put into bat by Kohli, started well with opener Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane posting 63 runs inside the 8th over. But once Rahane got out, Tripathy followed, thanks to that Kohli stunner at cover.

Here's the video.

It happened off the second ball of the ninth over, bowled by Pawan Negi. Tripathi played a cracking cover drive, which was snared by a live-wire of a fielder.

The look at Tripathi's face says it all.

Pune went onto post 161/8 after 20 overs.