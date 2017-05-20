IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh leaves message for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians post Qualifier 2
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians secured their berth in the final of the Indian Premier League 2017 season be defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in convincing fashion on Friday. As far as both team's performance is concerned, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Yuvraj Singh said that KKR should hold their heads high after their loss to a clinical MI side. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage | Photos)
The dual between two of the most consistent top teams in the competition saw Gautam Gambhir's side crash out and Rohit Sharma-led side set-up final clash with Rising Pune Supergiant.
WATCH: Livewire Hardik Pandya sets wet Bengaluru on fire with brilliant fielding in IPL Qualifier 2
Yuvraj, who bowed out of the competition with Hyderabad after suffering a defeat to Gambhir's Kolkata in the Eliminator round, tweeted saying, "One of the top sides in the @ipl @kkr can hold their heads high @mipaltan clinical performance hopefully a cracker of a final comin soon."
Indian leg-spinner Karn Sharma claimed four wickets produced Man of the Match performance with figures of 4-16 to help bowl out Kolkata for 107, with Mumbai achieving the target in 14.3 overs and setting up a title clash with Rising Pune Supergiant. (MI vs KKR - As it happened | Report)
Mumbai lost three early wickets in their chase before skipper Rohit Sharma (26) and Krunal Pandya (45 not out) put on 54 runs to take the team to their fourth IPL final.
But it was Sharma`s wily wrist spinners that set up the win for Mumbai, who had lost the first qualifier to Pune after ending the league stage as table-toppers.
Suryakumar Yadav (31) and Ishank Jaggi (28) put on 56 runs for the sixth wicket but an inspired Mumbai pace attack did not let the advantage slip away at Bangalore`s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah (3-7) and Mitchell Johnson (2-28) shared five wickets between them as the duo combined to wipe off the Kolkata tail.
Kolkata, who had shut out defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator, bowed out with nine wins and seven losses in 16 matches.
While Mumbai chase their third IPL title in season 10 of the cash-rich league, Pune are eying their maiden win in Hyderabad on Sunday.
(With AFP inputs)
-
