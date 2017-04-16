close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech opens up about extending the family, rues she hardly sees him post marriage

But the 30-year-old said that she is accustomed to Yuvraj's busy schedules, and happy with the married life.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 20:06
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh&#039;s wife Hazel Keech opens up about extending the family, rues she hardly sees him post marriage

New Delhi: After almost five months after their marriage, star couple – Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech — was posed with that existential quention. When to entend the family. Expected question, and even more interested, considering how they have emerged as one of the most celebrated couples in the country.

While Yuvi was busy defending the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Keech got time to pondered over important things. And in an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that becoming parents is not their priority right now, especially considering Yuvraj's busy schedule.

She also expressed her concerns over Yuvraj's possible absence during her pregnancy too.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh takes centre stage with virtuoso performance even as wife Hazel Keech celebrates in stands — VIDEO INSIDE

"Nothing set stone as of now. It'll happen when it has to happen as our marriage happened. It's destiny. I don't know how will it happen - if I am pregnant will he be around as he has to travel so much," she was quoted as saying.

But the 30-year-old said that she is accustomed to Yuvraj's busy schedules, and happy with the married life.

ALSO READClassic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS

"I think we are kind of happier now and we both have the security of marriage with us. You know he is far busier now, so I hardly see him post marriage. We are exactly the same. We are very transparent in that sense," she added.

She attended the season opening match between Hyderabad and last year's finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore. And the pair also managed to grab some eyeballs, thanks to her celebrations in the stands when Yuvi was taking care of things in the centre.

TAGS

Yuvraj SinghHazel KeechIPLIndian Premier LeagueSunrisers Hyderabadcricket news

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB&#039;s performance, says they don&#039;t deserve to win
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performan...

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth successive loss
Football

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth su...

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs consistency: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs...

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morgan will be fit for second leg against Atletico Madrid
Football

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morga...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hamilton pays penalty
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hami...

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United stun leaders Chelsea at home
Football

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

MI 177/4 (19.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
GL 176/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/9 (20.0 ov)
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs
RPS 161/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils
Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17, 2017 16:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
April 17, 2017 20:00 IST

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 17  16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 17  20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 5 4 1 8
KKR 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RPS 5 2 3 4
GL 4 1 3 2
RCB 5 1 4 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Nitish Rana
MI
193
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 182 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 180 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Imran Tahir
RPS | 8 Wickets
3 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets