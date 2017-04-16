IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech opens up about extending the family, rues she hardly sees him post marriage

New Delhi: After almost five months after their marriage, star couple – Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech — was posed with that existential quention. When to entend the family. Expected question, and even more interested, considering how they have emerged as one of the most celebrated couples in the country.

While Yuvi was busy defending the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Keech got time to pondered over important things. And in an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that becoming parents is not their priority right now, especially considering Yuvraj's busy schedule.

She also expressed her concerns over Yuvraj's possible absence during her pregnancy too.

"Nothing set stone as of now. It'll happen when it has to happen as our marriage happened. It's destiny. I don't know how will it happen - if I am pregnant will he be around as he has to travel so much," she was quoted as saying.

But the 30-year-old said that she is accustomed to Yuvraj's busy schedules, and happy with the married life.

"I think we are kind of happier now and we both have the security of marriage with us. You know he is far busier now, so I hardly see him post marriage. We are exactly the same. We are very transparent in that sense," she added.

She attended the season opening match between Hyderabad and last year's finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore. And the pair also managed to grab some eyeballs, thanks to her celebrations in the stands when Yuvi was taking care of things in the centre.