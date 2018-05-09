IPL 2018: Betting racket busted in Indore

Indore: The Indore police has arrested seven people for allegedly betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, an official said. The police also recovered Rs 4.3 lakh cash from them, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided an apartment in Rajendra Nagar area of the city last night, Superintendent of Police S K S Tomar told reporters. "We caught seven people placing bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches," he said.

Tomar said all the seven accused, hailing from the neighbouring Ujjain district, were staying in Indore since the last two months and running the betting racket. Apart from Rs 4.3 lakh cash, the police also recovered 50 mobile phones, an LED television set, two laptop computers, a recorder and a special telecommunication device from their possession, he said.

When the police raided the apartment, the accused were found to be using the telecommunication device to connect 16 mobile phones simultaneously to place bets on the cricket matches, Tomar said.

The police suspect that the betting gang has links with a bookie in the state's Satna district, he said, adding that a detailed investigation was on into the matter.