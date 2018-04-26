IPL 2018: CSK go top of the points table with fifth win in six matches

Riding on MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu's blistering half-centuries, CSK defeated RCB by five wickets in Match 24 of IPL 2018 on Wednesday to climb to the top of the IPL 2018 points table with 10 points from five wins in six matches and a better net run-rate than KXIP who also have 10 points.

RCB, after their fourth defeat in six matches, are No. 6 on the points table with four points.

Here is how all eight teams stack up on the leaderboard as of April 25, 2018.

CSK: Matches 6, won 5, lost 1, tied 0, points 10, NRR 0.662

KXIP: Matches 6, won 5, lost 1, tied 0, points 10, NRR 0.394

SRH: Matches 6, won 4, lost 2, tied 0, points 8, NRR 0.492

KKR: Matches 6, won 3, lost 3, tied 0, points 6, NRR 0.572

RR: Matches 6, won 3, lost 3, tied 0, points 6, NRR -0.801

RCB: Matches 6, won 2, lost 4, tied 0, points 4, NRR -0.446

MI: Matches 6, won 1, lost 5, tied 0, points 2, NRR 0.008

DD: Matches 6, won 1, lost 5, tied 0, points 2, NRR -1.097

In the game on Wednesday, Dhoni once again showed his masterclass finishing that was set up by an intimidating knock by Rayudu as CSK chased down a stiff 206-run target to bury RCB's hopes of a home win in Bengaluru.

Dhoni's 34-ball 70 not out and Rayudu's 82 off 53 balls lifted CSK out of a hole at 74/4 to post a famous win. Bravo (14* off 7) hastened the finish but Dhoni hit the winning six - his seventh of the innings, along with a solitary boundary in a knock that was struck at a rate of 205.88.

Rayudu's blitz included 8 sixes and 3 fours as he kept his head while wickets fell around him before Dhoni strode into the middle to stamp his authority. The innings took Rayudu's total runs in the tournament to 283, which made him the owner of the Orange Cap as the top-scorer.

It was the Chennai duo's 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket that snatched victory from RCB, who looked in control of the match at one stage.

Earlier, South Africans AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock struck breezy half-centuries to power RCB to a mammoth 205/8 after Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first.