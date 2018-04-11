IPL 2018: CSK pick David Willey as replacement for Kedar Jadhav

Chennai: England all-rounder David Willey has been roped in by CSK as a replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav for the rest of IPL 2018.

The announcement was made in an IPL media advisory.

Jadhav was ruled out of the entire IPL season due to a hamstring injury after featuring in CSK's opening game against Mumbai, which they won by one wicket.

The team's batting coach Mike Hussey had said on Monday that losing Jadhav, a key player in the middle-order, was a big blow.

Willey, a left-arm medium pacer and a batsman, has featured in 34 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals, and plays for Yorkshire in the English County circuit.

Willey will become the 12th Englishman to receive a call-up in this IPL.

CSK's next game is against KXIP at Mohali on April 15.