IPL 2018: Fielding lapses stop RCB from taking control

New Delhi: Right from the start of the game, Virat Kohli frowned a lot. His disgruntled looks veiled under the guise of the helmet were justified as his teammates lost wickets at crucial junctures. It looked he might ease off a little after having taken RCB to a respectable 175 but his problems were amplified further as RCB faltered in the field and reprieved Chris Lynn early. His partner Sunil Narine survived twice as first, it was Kohli couldn't pouch a dipping catch. Later, Narine's short arm jab went inches above the mid-on fielder's hands for a boundary. The consequence was that KKR reached 55/0 after the end of 6.3 overs when the play was halted because of rain.

Lynn was dropped on 8 by M Ashwin, who misjudged a high catch off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. Earlier, Umesh Yadav tested Narine with a bouncer and the ball lobbed at gully. Kohli ran hard and dived forward but failed to pluck it from the ground. It was not just the only one though. Later, Narine moved towards leg and played a tennis shot to see the ball travel over the mid-on fielder's hand.

Both KKR batsmen were unbeaten on 24 and 25 respectively when rain halted play. The duo had put KKR on track for the chase of 175 and things didn't look rosy for Kohli. More frowning followed.