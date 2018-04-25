IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir steps down as DD skipper, Shreyas Iyer to take over

New Delhi: Following a series of defeats, DD skipper Gautam Gambhir has stepped down from captaincy following a series of defeats in the IPL. The franchise announced on Wednesday in a press conference saying that Shreyas Iyer will lead the team in the following games.

Delhi sunk to the bottom of the table with five losses in six games and from here on, it is quite a steep climb for the Delhi side.

"Maybe I was too desperate to turn things around and that can backfire. It could be the reason. I just couldn't handle the pressure and when you don't do that, you have to own that up as a leader," Gambhir said in a press conference also attended by franchise CEO Hemant Dua and coach Ricky Ponting. "I was sitting alone and thinking, I couldn't handle the pressure... I was not good enough and that is all," he added.

Gambhir too experienced a slide after scoring a half-century in the first game against KXIP. He has 85 runs to his name in 6 games and a poor average of 17. He seems to be struggling with the bat and is unable to turn things around for his home side.