IPL 2018: I am not getting married to Tanishka Kapoor, clarifies Yuzvendra Chahal

After reports of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal dating South Indian movie star Tanishka Kapoor became public, the leg-spin bowler has come out with a clarification that "Tanishka and I are just good friends" and that they are not getting married.

In a picture-text posted on his Twitter handle, Chahal said: "Hello everyone. This is a message that I thought to convey from my side that there is nothing going on in my life. I am not getting married. Tanishka and I are just good friends. It's a request to all the media houses and my fans to stop spreading the news and making it viral. I hope you all respect my privacy and me, kindly stop the rumours. Please stop posting about my marriage which is completely baseless. Please verify before posting anything as such. Thank you. Love to all," Chahal wrote in a picture message on Twitter.

Chahal plays for the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the Indian Premier League and owes his graduation as an international cricketer to the world's most famous domestic T20 league.

The thinly-built bowler has so far taken five wickets in as many matches of the ongoing IPL season. For India, he has formed a potent spin-bowling force in limited-overs cricket, pairing up with fellow wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who bowls chinaman.