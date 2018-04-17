IPL 2018: I perform well under pressure, says KKR's Nitish Rana

Kolkata: In-form Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana, whose 59 helped his team beat Delhi Daredevils on Monday, feels he excels under pressure. The Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata defeated Gautam Gambhir's Delhi comfortably by 71 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

"I had said that the last time as well - when there is pressure, I seem to do better. I was happy that there was pressure, I enjoy playing under pressure," Rana told reporters after the lopsided clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Andre Russell blasted a 12-ball 41 along with Rana's 35-ball 59 to help KKR pile up a mammoth 200/9. In reply, Delhi were out for 129 as Sunil Narine (3/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/32) triggered a collapse.

"It was an important game for us since we had lost the last two in a row," said, Rana who has scored 127 runs so far in four matches at an average of 31.75.

KKR got back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively.

In their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rana had come good both with bat and ball to guide his side to a victory.

Asked how big has been his contribution in both the wins, Rana played down his role attributing it to team effort.

"Everyone has made a contribution in today`s game. Take, for example, Kuldeep`s two wickets - Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell. We thought, at that point in time, those wickets were very important.

"I don't think I had such a huge role, everyone's been assigned a certain responsibility, I just had to fulfil my part, so did others."

The 24-year-old Delhi boy added that the plan was to bat till the end. Rana got out in the 19th over to Chris Morris.

"The plan was to keep going till the very end. I was seeing the ball well...I kept it in my mind that I am in good touch and I should hold one end and finish the job.

"I always knew if the spinners come in, it's very easy for my game. I was waiting for them, both of who turn the ball into me. Our plan was always to go till the end," he said.

Russell's blitzkrieg, which took the game away from Delhi, did not overshadow Rana's innings, opined the southpaw.

"Our styles and roles are different. Our game plan is pretty much so that I take care of one end, and if there is Russell or the other big-hitting guys that we have, they will go for their shots."

KKR next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday.