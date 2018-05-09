IPL 2018: Ishan Kishan blitzkrieg deflates KKR

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan scored a breezy 62 in just 21 balls to power MI recover from the early slump and put the visitors on course for a big score. The Jharkhand wicket-keeper appeared in a devastating mood and launched his onslaught against chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. He hit him for four sixes in consecutive deliveries to thrash him.

Kishan reached his 50 in just 17 balls and used his feet really well against Kuldeep. Kishan came in the tenth over when MI were 62/2. His onslaught against both Kuldeep and his innovative approach against Chawla helped him dominate the bowling.

He employed reverse sweeps, sweeps and pull to a great effect and never committed himself on the front foot early. The slowness of the pitch gave him time to transfer his weight back and used the horizontal flow to find runs.

In the 13th over, he belted Kuldeep for four sixes to reach fifty in style. He was aware that the bowler would bowl fuller as he was bowling really slow. He jumped out late and waited for KUldeep to give the ball air. When he bowled flatter, he plotted his front knee on the ground and took a full swing. Though it looked Kishan could end up reaching the three figures but a mishit ended his cameo. In the next over, he swept Sunil Narine for a six but couldn't clear the boundary on his next attempt. Where MI could have struggled to reach 160, Kishan provided MI the launchpad to target a big score.