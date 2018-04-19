IPL 2018: KKR beat RR to go top in points table

New Delhi: Kolkata outfit KKR replaced Hyderabad based franchise SRH at the top of IPL table with a win against RR in Jaipur. With the win, KKR got their third win in the IPL campaign, taking their run-rate to 0.825. RR stayed at the fifth place but another loss was added to their tally in four games. Their run-rate has been -0.366 and will have to win games in order to bring that back into positive.

SRH, KXIP and CSK remained in the top four.

On Wednesday, KKR had a field day in Jaipur as they beat RR by 7 wickets. First, it were the KKR spinners who restricted hosts RR to an underwhelming 160. Later, cameos from Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana ensured KKR won their third game in the IPL campaign at Jaipur on Wednesday. KKR won the match comfortably, overhauling RR's 160 with 7 balls to spare. By winning this game, KKR broke RR's streak of 9 wins at their fortress.

Narine started in his trademark fashion and flayed the RR bowling around the park. The RR bowling too provided him width and never cramped him for space or aimed his body. Uthappa too flourished alongside him as he too picked his spot well and kept getting boundaries. With the chase not a tall ask, the duo showed no urgency to manufacture shots and kept the going simple. They attacked the loose deliveries and punished width. KKR were helped by the second wicket stand of 69 and later a 32-run stand between Uthappa and Nitish Rana. In the end, Karthik showed glimpses of his form during the Indian colours and finished the game off with a six. Both Karthik and Rana ended with an unbroken stand of 61.