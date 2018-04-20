IPL 2018: KKR maintain top spot, SRH 2nd despite KXIP defeat

New Delhi: In Thursday's IPL contest between SRH and KXIP, teams which were placed 2nd and third on the points table, maintained their positions as, despite KXIP defeating SRH by 15 runs, SRH's run-rate was still better than Punjab. Though both teams were level at 6 points from three wins each.

KKR remained on top of the table with the best run-rate among all though they too have three wins to their name.

On Thursday, Gayle reached his 6th IPL hundred with 11 sixes and carried his bat through to take KXIP to 193/3 in 20 overs. Gayle remained unbeaten on 104 off 63 balls and his whirlwind knock took KXIP to their third win by 15 runs.

Chasing 193, SRH dealt with a huge blow as Shikhar Dhawan was injured on the fifth ball of the innings. He was hit on the back of his elbow on a short pitch delivery by Barinder Sran. Post that, SRH couldn't take off and were always chasing a tall ask. Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey scored gritty fifties but it was not enough for SRH, however, they reached 178. Had Dhawan provided a sound start at the top, it could perhaps be SRH's game.