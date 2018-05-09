IPL 2018 KKR vs MI: Players to watch out for

New Delhi: Hosts KKR will take on MI at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. This is a matchup between two teams separated by a place on the points table. KKR is fourth while late bloomers have climbed to the fifth spot.

For KKR, MI is a threat as the visitors have claimed victories at this venue in the past and consider this to be the home away from home. Rohit Sharma, MI skipper, has had wonderful memories at the Eden Gardens and he will be expected to stand up on Wednesday.

Both teams hang by a thread and wins are imperative to keep the playoff hopes alive. A slip up here could make things complicated.

For KKR, the middle order hasn't performed the way it should have. After a superb start, Nitish Rana has been experiencing a slump and that puts pressure on Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell later.

On the other hand, MI has picked up the pace and will be looking to bulldoze apposition with their momentum. Finally, MI have come together as a unit and are delivering important wins in their trademark fashion.

Players to watch out for:

Suryakumar Yadav: The Mumbai opener is the reason why MI has picked up despite their poor campaign. He has ensured a strong start for his side and has dominated the opposition bowling. His on-the-up style of play has given him the advantage to find boundaries on even good deliveries. With MI hanging by a thread, Yadav will have to shoulder the responsibility for another four games if MI has to qualify.

2. Krunal Pandya: The elder of the Pandya brothers is capable of pulling off heists. Though his recent campaign with the bat hasn't impressed much, Krunal's contribution at the death can really provide the impetus to Mumbai's fortunes.

3. Robin Uthappa: The former India batsman is an explosive asset of KKR. When he hits, his lusty blows can sail a long way into the stands and on his day, he can tear any bowling to pieces. He has been consistent but has thrown away his wicket after getting good starts. Till the time he is at the crease, KKR flies. But the moment he walks back, there is a sudden lull that hurts KKR's progress towards a big score.