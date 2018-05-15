IPL 2018 KKR vs RR: Players to watch out for

New Delhi: Kolkata return home at Eden Gardens with hopes of qualifying for the IPL playoffs. But it isn't as easy as it sounds as KKR are currently at a standpoint where they are flanked by four other contenders in the race for the knockouts. The KKR outfit have won 6 games out of 12 and they will have to win the last two to confirm their entry. On Tuesday, they will be facing an in-form RR, who lie a position beneath them on the table and only net run-rate separates both of them.

Any team that loses this game will not be out of the competition but they will have to pray that other results fall in their favour.

Here are the players to watch out for in Tuesday's clash:

1. Jos Buttler: From the time he has started opening for the Royals, he has catapulted the Royals fortunes. Having started slow after a string of losses, Jos Buttler's promotion at the top against Delhi was the game changer for RR. His explosive batting at the top has helped RR transform into a different side altogether.

2. Sunil Narine: The Caribbean is the ace up KKR's sleeve. What is that he can't do. He can bowl with the new ball and he can produce blazing displays with the bat. Against RR, it will be imperative that he bowls well and if he gets Buttler out early, KKR can rest assured.

3. Robin Uthappa: The Karnataka batsman bats at a very important time for KKR. He has got off to a great starts but the finisher in him has been absent. With KKR a step away from qualification, Uthappa can really help them build a solid base both during a chase and even in setting up a big total.