IPL 2018: KXIP go top of table while DD remain at the bottom

New Delhi: KXIP are on a roll this season. On Monday, they defended a low score to clinch their fifth win in the IPL playing just six games. They defeated DD by 4 runs to climb the top of the table with a run-rate of 0.394. DD, on the other hand, were bottom of the table and failed to improve their situation, though they were properly placed for a victory today. With the fifth loss in six games, DD stay at the bottom with a run-rate of -1.097.

1 Kings XI Punjab 6 5 1 0 0 10 0.394

2 Chennai Super Kings 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.742

3 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.572

4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.301

5 Rajasthan Royals 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.801

6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.486

7 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 2 0.317

8 Delhi Daredevils 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.097



Delhi have lost their fifth game in six matches and sink to the bottom of the table. They would need a miracle to qualify for the knockouts as they will have to win at least seven out of their eight games. KXIP, on the other hand, have collected their fifth win and credit goes to the side for winning it without Chris Gayle.