IPL 2018: KXIP vs CSK Score Updates, Mohali

8:45 pm: It's turning out to be a 'Gayle Day' in Mohali as it rains fours and sixes off the big Jamaican's bat. He brought up his fifty in 22 balls. However, Punjab lost their other opener, KL Rahul, who was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh for 37 (22) after a partnership of 96 runs in 8 overs.

8:15 pm: KXIP have gone off to a confident start, which has been gathering pace with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul deciding to go after the bowlers in the Powerplay overs. Gayle will have more than a point to prove as he was left out of the eleven by Punjab in their first two matches. After 3 overs, Punjab 20/0, having been put in to bat.

TEAM NEWS: Here is how the two teams line up

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, M Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, R Ashwin (c), A Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

TOSS NEWS: The visitors won the toss in Mohali and the CSK captain MS Dhoni decided to field first.

Hello and welcome to our score updates from the match between KXIP and CSK in Mohali, where Chris Gayle has been included in the Punjab line-up for his first match of IPL 2018.

MATCH PREVIEW

CSK will look to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the IPL on Sunday. It will be the third game for both teams. After opening their campaign with a stunning win over MI in the league opener, CSK pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat KKR.

The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.

CSK have enough depth in their batting line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo.

The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur.

On the other hand, KXIP are coming into the match after Friday's loss against RCB. The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi by six wickets.

Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.

Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.

A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off-color against RCB.

Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well.

Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely.

In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match but failed with the bat against RCB.

Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.