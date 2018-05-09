IPL 2018: MI go into top four, KKR shift to fifth spot on the points table

New Delhi: With a much-needed win against at the Eden Gardens, MI have climbed to the fourth spot in the points table. For the first time this season, the Mumbai outfit has reached the top four. The hosts, KKR, who were placed at the fourth spot shifted down to the fifth with their net run rate slipping to show in minus. They lost the match by 102 runs which affected their run-rate.

At the halfway stage during the Mumbai innings, a total of 150 would have been an achievement for the visitors considering MI were tottering at 72/2 in the tenth over. But what happened in the next ten overs calls for nothing less than a shoutout. The Mumbai side went berserk and scored 138 runs in the next ten overs, thanks to an explosive 62 off 21 balls from Ishan Kishan and later a breezy 24 off 9 balls from Ben Cutting, to reach a mammoth 210 to thrash KKR by 102 runs at the Eden Gardens.

MI once again proved how good they perform at Eden Gardens and go on to show that the Eden Gardens is their home away from home. Under Pressure to get off to a flier, KKR did spark early on but soon after they went on to lose wickets in bunches, which derailed them totally and took them out of the game.

While Ishan Kishan's blitzkrieg ensured MI would have ended somewhere around 180-185 but Ben Cutting's quickfire assault in the final over against Piyush Chawla took MI beyond KKR. Cutting's flourish and Krunal Pandya's lusty hitting meant MI scored 58 in the last four overs.