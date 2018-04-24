IPL 2018: MI pacer Mitchell McClenaghan triggers SRH's top-order collapse

MI's New Zealand recruit Mitchell McClenaghan struck twice in his first over to trigger SRH's top-order collapse inside the Powerplay after the hosts asked Hyderabad to bat in their IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan's (5) return to the SRH XI didn't last long on the pitch as the left-hander edged McClenaghan onto his stumps while attempting a drive, which looked half-hearted at best - probably because of the previous delivery that Dhawan inside-edged onto his knee for a painful blow.

SRH's No. 3 Wriddhiman Saha (0) lasted just two balls as he chased a ball pushed across him by McClenaghan and edged it to MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan without troubling the scorers. The score at that stage read 10/2 in two overs.

Manish Pandey (16) began on a promising note yet again hitting McClenaghan for two fours in an over, both on the up, beating the ring of fielders on the off-side. But his stay ended on a soft note as he came out to hit Hardik Pandya but couldn't get the elevation to beat MI captain Rohit Sharma in the covers.

The mix-up in the sixth and last Powerplay over sent SRH's start further down the hole as Williamson sold Shakib Al Hasan (2) a dummy after calling him for a quick single. Shakib, who had run halfway down the crease, gave up even before Suryakumar Yadav took aim and then threw the stumps down direct at the non-striker's end.

The Powerplay ended with the scoreboard showing 51/4, which left SRH with a big repair job on hand.