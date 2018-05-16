IPL 2018 MI vs KXIP: Players to watch out for

New Delhi: Visitors KXIP will take on MI at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. For the starters, if MI lose today, they will be out of the IPL. If KXIP lose, it will be very tough for them to qualify for the playoffs. If MI win, they will go to 12 points and it is their net run-rate that will keep their hopes alive for the qualification, of course, they will have to win their final game.

KXIP should fight for a win as their net run-rate is the lowest among all the teams and a loss here could make it worse. So even if they reach to 14 points, they will be down in the pecking order due to their run-rate.

Players to watch out for:

1. Ishan Kishan: The MI wicket-keeper batsman has what it takes to be an explosive batsman. Against KKR, he smashed Kuldeep Yadav for four consecutive sixes and helped MI skyrocket to a healthy total. With MI stuck at ten points, it will be important to see Kishan exploding like the way he did against KKR.

2. R Ashwin: Why betting on Ashwin is important here because MI have a couple of left-handers in the line-up. Ashwin has been spot on with his length and if he manages to pick either of the one, KXIP could have the control over the game.

3. Chris Gayle: Every KXIP fan will be praying and hoping to see him fire today against MI. He and KL Rahul are the reasons why KXIP is where they are. With two matches left in the league stage, Gayle will have a lot to prove.