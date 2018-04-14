IPL 2018: Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande retains Purple Cap, Shikhar Dhawan gets Orange Cap

MUMBAI: Young Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande, who is currently the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing IPL 2018 tournament, has retained the Purple Cap. Mayank currently leads the table with 7 wickets from 2 matches. With an average of 6.57, his best bowling figures are 4/23. He is followed by Rashid Khan who has an economy rate of 4.50.

Markande had claimed four wickets for 23 runs in the match against Hyderabad on Thursday to get the Purple Cap. Though his efforts could not help his side win, the 20-year-old did jump three places to displace Shane Watson of Chennai in the list of bowlers with most wickets.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan who plays for Hyderabad (SRH) is the highest run-getter in this season of the IPL 2018 tournament so far. He has made 123 runs in two IPL matches with the highest score of 78 not out with an average of 103.00 to retain the Orange Cap. The explosive opening batsman is followed by Andre Russell and AB de Villiers with 103 and 101 runs from their respective IPL matches.

The first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took place in 2008 and since then, Purple Cap and Orange Cap were introduced, which is awarded to the player with the highest number of wickets and runs respectively.

Here's IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 7

SRH are on top of the 2018 IPL points table at the end of the Matchday 7 on Friday. SRH have played two matches and won both to lead the table with 4 points. CSK have also played two matches and lost none. They are currently placed second on the points table with 4 points. Out of the two IPL matches, KKR have lost one and won one. They are currently 3rd on the IPL points table with 2 points and a better run-rate as compared to KXIP which are currently at No. 4 in the table with 2 points. They too have won and lost one match each out of the two they have played so far.