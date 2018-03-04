IPL 2018: Opening ceremony to be held at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 7

New Delhi: The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 opening ceremony will be organised in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on April 7, as per BCCI sources.

IPL 2018 will have just a single opening ceremony unlike last year, where one was held in each of the eight home venues of the franchises.

According to reports, the BCCI has already allocated a budget of Rs 50 crore-augmented from the Rs 30 crore laid out for the last edition which was divided between the eight centres-for what they expect to be a grand opening ceremony on April 6, a day before the first match of the tournament in Mumbai.

The IPL governing council decided to increase the budget, by what is a significant margin from Rs 3.5 crore per opening ceremony to Rs 50 crore for one, in a bid to provide the build-up event to the IPL with some internationally starry flavour.

The IPL is no stranger to having global superstars performing on its stage. From pop stars Katy Perry and Lady Gaga to rock legend Bryan Adams not to forget the likes of Pitbull and Akon, the IPL opening ceremony has been a glitzy affair.

The multiple opening ceremonies last year though were limited to having Bollywood celebrities on stage.