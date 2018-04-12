IPL 2018: Orange and Purple caps stay with Andre Russell, Shane Watson after Day 5

New Delhi: After the sixth match of the IPL, there were no changes in the holders of both the Orange (top run-getter) and Purple caps (top wicket-taker) as the rain-curtailed match at Jaipur didn't offer much opportunity to the players of RR and DD to replace the previous holders.

On Wednesday, RR beat DD by ten runs in a rain-curtailed match at Jaipur. While Delhi were in the game when the heavens opened with RR 153 in the 18th over. But with nearly three hours lost in the play, DD got a difficult target to win the game. They required 71 in six overs. The Delhi team could only muster 60 in six overs and sunk to the bottom of the table.

Last night Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell got his hands on the Orange cap by hitting 88 and taking his tally to 103 runs in 2 innings. On the other hand, Shane Watson is the man wearing the Purple cap with 4 wickets in as many innings.

As far as batting is concerned, Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson is second in the runs list with 86 runs and Dwayne Bravo third with 79. In the wickets column, Chris Woakes and Hardik Pandya have a wicket less than Watson.