IPL 2018: Piyush Chawla strikes twice to help KKR take control

New Delhi: In the present T20 scenario, a score of 47 at the end of the power play isn't a great score but it is also not a bad figure either. It indicates a platform being laid but what it doesn't is the assurity that whether a team could still wish for a high score.

If wickets are intact, then all is not lost. Because after a while, the batting team can launch their assault and try and figure out a couple of 20-run overs to stay parallel to the par score. This was MI's report card until the sixth over against KKR but it was legspinner Piyush Chawla who struck twice in the space of two overs to put the visitors in a spot of bother.

In the sixth over, Chawla accounted for Evin Lewis wicket at short third man. The Caribbean was early on the pull and the ball reached a touch slower ricocheting off his pad to lob at the third man.

In his next over, he conceded just 2 runs and also picked the prized scalp of dangerous looking Suryakumar Yadav, who had been playing really well. It was Chawla's length that helped him pick those two wickets.

It was slightly back of length and while the first was bowled a little slower, the second came faster off the track and didn't allow Yadav to complete his follow through.

With the Eden Garden wicket looking a placid platform, slightly short of length could be the cue for other KKR bowlers, who until then were punished for bowling fuller.