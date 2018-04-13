IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 6: SRH go top after nailbiting win

New Delhi: The SRH climbed atop of the IPL table with a nailbiting second win against MI on Thursday. While SRH won two out of two, MI lost both their games. The SRH side displaced CSK, who also haven't lost any game so far, on a better run-rate while MI remained at the sixth place with their run-rate plummeting in the negative zone.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 2 2 0 0 4 0.958

CSK 2 2 0 0 4 0.254

KXIP 1 1 0 0 2 0.567

KKR 2 1 1 0 2 0.195

RR 2 1 1 0 2 -1.065

MI 2 0 2 0 0 -0.233

RCB 1 0 1 0 0 -0.598

DD 2 0 2 0 0 -0.851

Up against MI, SRH stuttered in the middle phase and later at the end, losing wickets in heaps, to go from a position of strength to be staring at defeat. The match was turned on its head with MI clawing their way back despite not having a great total to defend. But a calculated innings by Deepak Hooda in the death overs took SRH home, of course with a little help from last man Billy Stanlake, who stood up and hit a four on the last ball to outlast MI in a dramatic fashion at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad.

If it was Mayank Markande who stung SRH with his four-wicket haul in the middle phase, it was the tag team of Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman who snared four wickets at the death to strangle the hosts. Thankfully, it was Hooda, who showed maturity and rotated strike to help SRH stay afloat. Bumrah and Mustafiz nearly snatched the victory but it was Hooda's resolve which helped SRH remained unbeaten in the tournament so far.