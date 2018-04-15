IPL 2018 RCB v RR scores update

4.46 pm IST: After forging a good opening stand, Rajasthan lose both openers in succession. First captain Ajinkya Rahane finds Umesh Yadav at mid-on off the bowling of Chris Woakes after scoring 36 off 20 balls. In the next over (7th of the innings), the other opener D'Arcy Short also goes back for 11 after edging Yuzvendra Chahal to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Rajasthan 54/2 in 7 overs. Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes - this year's auction's most expensive player - are at the crease. Click here for scores.

4.23 pm IST: Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane is looking in great nick. RR have scored 33 in four overs without loss and Rahane has contributed 26 off just 14 balls. Aussie D'Arcy Short is uncommonly quiet though having scored just four off 10 balls. Overall, just the start they would have been looking for.

345 pm IST: Here is the toss update. RCB have won the toss and will have a field. One change for them. Batsman Sarfaraz Khan goes out in favour of allrounder Pawan Negi. RR, meanwhile, are unchanged.

Hello and welcome to the RCB-RR match from the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams have won one match each from their two so far. However, RCB (5th) are better placed in the standings as compared to RR (7th). Virat Kohli's men overcame KXIP in their last game and they will hope to maintain their winning form. RR also won their last game against Delhi and will look to register their second straight win and move up the table.