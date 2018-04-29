IPL 2018 RCB vs KKR: Players to watch out for

New Delhi: Hosts RCB will take on KKR on Sunday's second IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Virat Kohli's side has endured a tough time in the campaign as they have lost four games out of six and lie in the bottom half of the table. KKR, on the other hand, have a win more than them and are currently fourth in the standings. The hosts will be hoping that their batting fires as a unit, which actually it has, but like every year, they have struggled with bowling. This season, RCB have been hit for over 200 thrice and lost all those games. KKR is experiencing a slump. Having played seven games, KKR have lost four games and have six points. The result of this game could widen the gap between the top and the bottom half of the table.

These are the players to watch out for.

AB de Villiers: There is a similarity between AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni. Both are planners and excellent executioners. Whatever the target, they keep their cool and wait for the right time to launch their onslaught. While Dhoni's contributions have taken CSK to the top of the table, unfortunately, RCB haven't experienced a favourable run. RCB have only won twice despite De Villiers clicking to lay a platform. In six innings, De Villiers has scored 280 runs. RCB will hope that De Villiers anchors the innings. Another startling fact for de Villiers is the 23 sixes he has hit so far.

Andre Russell: It could be fireworks at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday night. Andre Russell is tied with De Villiers on sixes -- 23 -- and is he stays for a while, the crowd is in for a lot of entertainment. KKR have benefitted from Russell's contributions in the middle order. Though they bat deep, Russell's knocks have launched KKR beyond the par total. RCB beware.

Yuzvendra Chahal: For RCB, he could be the go-to man. With KKR top order boasting of batsmen who like to go after the bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal will have to provide early strikes. Though Umesh Yadav is blowing fire, Chahal will still be an important cog in the RCB bowing. His 7 wickets so far have come at an economy of a shade over 8, meaning he can do the containing job as well prove a wicket-taker.