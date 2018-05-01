IPL 2018 RCB vs MI: Players to watch out for

New Delhi: On Tuesday, MI are up against a batting heavy RCB. Both teams are at 6th and 7th place respectively and have two wins each from seven games.With the IPL having reached the halfway mark, both MI and RCB need to pick up now. Yes, they are late bloomers but this time they are in a precarious situation as there is hardly any margin for errors. To qualify and boost their hopes of making it to the play-offs, both teams require at least 6 wins from their remaining games and another loss at this juncture will only accentuate problems further.

RCB will hope that their bowling, which has the worst death bowling economy stands up for Virat Kohli. The side has scored handsomely but they have been terrible when it comes to defending even big totals. Also, it is imperative that AB de Villiers gets fit and rejoins the XI to boost the batting. MI, on the other hand, have been going through a mixed form. They won their previous game but they too have been blowing hot and cold over the course of the IPL. Known to make turnarounds, MI will have to get into the habbit latest from Tuesday or else they will be staring at the exit.

These are the players to watch out for:

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper has been doing more than what is required. He is batting really well and also shows tremendous effort in the field. If he could, he would have certainly given his best to turn things around for RCB. But where his efforts have been nullified is his side's flickering bowling, who has struggled to defend bigger totals. Realising the need to step up the scoring rate at the top, Kohli started opening the innings and has been delivering. He has adjusted to each situation and molded himself. Today against MI, he will know what is expected out of him and will only hope that the entire team rallies around him.

AB de Villiers: Yes, we are betting on big players or stars. If he is fit, RCB will be more than happy to see him playing a defining role. Whether chasing or setting up a total, De Villiers contribution will be imperative. And mind you, more so if RCB are batting first. If he clicks, RCB could easily score over 200 and can give their bowling a chance to stand up.

Suryakumar Yadav: The local Mumbai batsman is enduring a purple patch. And MI will hope that he fires at the top. He has been consistent throughout and has given MI the cushion to keep Rohit Sharma for the middle-order. Yadav's USP is the way he is choosing his spot. Very decisive and also holds the quality to hit on the up. A rousing start of expected by Yadav against RCB.

