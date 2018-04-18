IPL 2018 RR vs KKR: Players to watch out for

New Delhi: With the Ajinkya Rahane-led RR set to take on in-form KKR at their Jaipur fortress, the local side would be looking to dent the confidence of the visitors. KKR, though have played four games, have won two and lost as many. RR, on the other hand, have played a game less but have won a couple of games.

The factor that can really boost KKR's confidence is their strike force and the way Kolkata have succeeded in posting mammoth totals. RR, having momentum on their side, will also look to post a big total on their home turf in a bid to thwart the KKR juggernaut.

These are zeenews.com three players to watch out for, who can make an impact for their respective sides.

1. Sanju Samson: The Kerala batsman is sitting second on the run-charts with 178 runs in three innings, with an astounding average of 89. Coming at No.3, Samson has been performing the role really well. He has ensured stay and has used his skill to work his way for runs. Technically strong, Samson has also used muscle to flay the bowling around. Against KKR, Samson will be looking to strengthen his credentials but will be the top guy on KKR's dismissal list.

2. Ben Stokes: The Rajasthan outfit splurged huge money to buy this English all-rounder in the IPL auction. But so far, he has not lived up to his billing. Nevertheless, Stokes is a potent piece in RR's jigsaw puzzle. Picking him is a gamble and when he fires, he holds the quality to take RR to a mammoth total.

3. Andre Russell: How good has he been clubbing the cricket ball off late? I say, better than anyone else in the IPL. Having returned fitter and stronger, the burly Caribbean has what it takes to be a hitter. Perfect hand and eye coordination and a strong nose to sniff the right ball and send it sailing into the stands. Doesn't commit himself too early and waits for the bowler to release the ball. In four innings, he has scored 153 runs at an average of 51. If at all RR is planning for anyone's downfall, it has to be Russell.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.