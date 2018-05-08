IPL 2018 RR vs KXIP: Players to watch out for

New Delhi: RR will take on KXIP at Jaipur on Tuesday. Much like silt, Rajasthan have deposited themselves at the bottom of the IPL table with just three wins in nine games. Another loss and they are out of the tournament. From here on, RR will have to win every game to reach the playoffs.

KXIP, on the other hand, are third on the table and will need at least two more victories to be assured of the playoff spot.

RR have largely underperformed this season and the big buys such as Ben Stokes, DÁrcy short have been disappointing. While Jaipur used to be their fortress, RR has no option but to conquer it back.

Players to watch out for:

1. Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss could be a tough nut to crack, especially for the underfiring RR line-up. Though, in the last match, Jofra Archer picked him at point after a full-blooded cut was taken by Sanju Samson. Gayle, set to face him again, will be mindful of the fact and will be hoping to settle the scores.

2. KL Rahul: The Karnataka batsman is perhaps the reason why KXIP is enjoying such a tremendous season. He has put Punjab to a perfect start and ensures he stays to finish the game. Even if gets out, he lays a platform.

3. Jofra Archer: He has been sending scorchers towards the batsmen. His easy run up wouldn't give you a sniff of the pace he eventually stings you with but this explosion of energy is what makes him dangerous. While his short deliveries are relatively easier to face but his yorkers could become toe crushers. For RR, Archer will have produce a bowling display which can literally push them to the wall.