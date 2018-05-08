IPL 2018 RR vs KXIP scores update: Jos Buttler ensures RR flying start

New Delhi: RR will take on KXIP at Jaipur on Tuesday. Much like silt, Rajasthan have deposited themselves at the bottom of the IPL table with just three wins in nine games. Another loss and they are out of the tournament. From here on, RR will have to win every game to reach the playoffs. Click here for scores.

KXIP, on the other hand, are third on the table and will need at least two more victories to be assured of the playoff spot.

RR have largely underperformed this season and the big buys such as Ben Stokes, DÁrcy short have been disappointing. While Jaipur used to be their fortress, RR has no option but to conquer it back.

Three consecutive defeats have more or less sealed RR's fate and for things to turn around for the Royals, every aspect of their game needs to improve and click for them. They are taking on Punjab, placed third in the table, just a day after losing to them by six wickets in Indore, where neither the bowlers nor the batsmen could do a convincing job.

Nothing has gone right for the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, who lost their pillar -- Australian Steven Smith -- to ball-tampering scandal. The lackluster performance by their batsmen and bowlers have landed them in a position where they need to win all their remaining games and also pray for favourable results in order to qualify for the play-offs.

The hosts are back on their home turf, where they have recorded two of their three victories, but they need to start afresh. Three consecutive defeats, including a narrow one against Delhi Daredevils, has left them demoralised and their mentor, the legendary Shane Warne, too wore a dejected look in the dugout from where he saw the Royals miss out on half chances.

Average performance by captain Ajinkya Rahane and below-par show of English all-rounder Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi has hurt them badly and the hosts need all these batsmen to fire. West Indian bowler Jofra Archer, though, has been impressive and the only saving grace for them while expensive pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been a complete let-down, taking just seven wickets at a poor 9.86 economy rate.

On the other hand, the visitors are back to winning ways after an emphatic triumph over the Royals and would look to consolidate their position in the top-four. Punjab can even take the second place if they win tomorrow, provided they improve their NRR.

Though they rely heavily on good partnerships between Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis have been able to contribute handsomely. Their bowling too has the variety with old warhorse R. Ashwin, Axar Patel and the new sensation from Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving more than handful for the opponent.