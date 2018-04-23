IPL 2018: Sanju Samson gets Orange Cap, Markande gets back Purple

New Delhi: Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson scored 52 against Mumbai. On way to his fifty, he replaced Virat Kohli for the Orange Cap. Sanju Samson sits atop the run-getters list with 239 runs in 6 innings, with the highest score of an unbeaten 92. Kohli too holds the highest score of 92 not out.

Samson batted well and his innings set the perfect platform for Rajasthan to pull off a heist. It was a courageous effort especially after Rajasthan lost early wickets. Thanks to a 33-run cameo by Karnataka batsman Krishnappa Gowtham which snatched the victory from Mumbai's jaws.

Earlier, in the evening, Kane Williamson's gun effort took him at breathing distance of Kohli but he fell just one run short of crossing Kohli at the top. He got out in the eighties and SRH lost a close encounter. Despite reaching a creditable 182 after being 54/2 in 10 overs, CSK had their heart in the mouth till the very end as Kane Williamson nearly snatched the victory from their grip. The SRH skipper, despite having seen the fall of three early wickets, anchored the chase with a brilliant 84 off 51 balls but stumbled near the finish line. Rashid Khan spiced up the chase by hitting a six and a four in the last over but Dwayne Bravo bowled an accurate yorker to help CSK collect another win in the IPL campaign.

In the wickets column, Mumbai legspinner Mayank Markande replaced Sunil Narine for the Purple Cap. Interestingly, Markande took no wicket against Rajasthan but his average was slightly better than Sunil Narine. Also, Narine played six games while Markande played a game less.