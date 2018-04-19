IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan injury robs SRH of strong start

New Delhi: With SRH chasing 193, an injury to Shikhar Dhawan on the fifth ball of innings, forcing him to retire, would have been the last thing they wished for. He was hit on the back of the elbow by a Barinder Sran short pitch ball. SRH must have been expecting a great start from Dhawan, unleashing his strokes to put them on track against KXIP. But the injury meant SRH's plan went for a toss.

Though Williamson steadied the ship and scored a fifty later on, it was the Pathans and the Sahas who couldn't maintain the momentum needed in the powerplay. After a few shots, they lost their wickets in desperation to put brakes on the SRH chase.

While the footage from the SRH dressing room showed Dhawan nursing his injury and looked quite comfortable. But according to the rules, he will now come back after the ouster of five wickets. The consequence of his injury was that SRH never flourished in the power play and the run-rate kept going up.

After the 10 overs, SRH were 72/2 but that wasn't enough for them. Later, Williamson and Pandey took their stand over 50 but they still had a huge climb in front of them.