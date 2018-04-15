IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan takes back Orange Cap, Mayank Markande retains Purple Cap

SRH batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrested back the Orange Cap from Suryakumar Yadav during his brief innings against KKR at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Meanwhile, despite having a bad day at the office against Delhi with figures of 0/42 earlier on Saturday, Mumbai leggie Mayank Markande retained his Purple Cap with seven wickets from three matches.

Suryakumar had scored 53 against Delhi to become the highest scorer. But since he led Dhawan by just one run, it was a matter of time before the SRH opener reclaimed his position as the highest scorer so far in the league.

Dhawan made just 7 but it was enough to bring him back to the top of the pile of run-makers with 130 runs in three matches. His team, Hyderabad (SRH) displayed another good performance as they beat Kolkata (KKR) by five wickets to register their third successive win.

Chasing 139 to win at the Eden Gardens, SRH, riding on captain Kane Williamson's 50 off 44 balls, didn't face much trouble and got over the line off the last ball of the 19th over. The visitors' chase looked in bad shape briefly after spinners Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav had combined to reduce them to 55/3 in the ninth over.

However, Bangladeshi allrounder Shakib Al Hasan joined Williamson and both added 55 runs to dissipate any doubts SRH fans might have had. Shakib (27 off 21 balls) and Williamson departed in quick succession but by then they had done their job and Yusuf Pathan (17* off 7 balls) launched Andre Russell into the stands to hand his former employers their second successive defeat.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Delhi registered their first win in three matches as they beat Mumbai by seven wickets off the last ball of the match. England's Jason Roy scored 91 not out off 53 balls (6x6s, 6x4s) to play a pivotal role in Delhi's win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant made a 25-ball 47 and his second-wicket 69-run partnership went a long way towards taking Gautam Gambhir's men over the line. DD moved up to sixth position after their win, while Mumbai found themselves at the bottom of the table after their third successive defeat.