IPL 2018: Vinod Kambli finds Sanju Samson not worthy of Orange Cap, challenges him to get a hundred

Former India batsman and one of Sachin Tendulkar's good friends Vinod Kambli has thrown a dare towards RR batsman Sanju Samson, challenging him to score a hundred in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Mumbai veteran believes Samson is not worthy of the Orange Camp he possesses as the league's top-scorer currently.

Kambli's Twitter tirade against Samson began by criticising the TV commentators for praising the youngster, who has so far scored 239 runs in six matches averaging 47.80 with a strike rate of 150.31.

"The amount of talking going on by the Commentators about#Sanju Samson about his domestic season and IPL season like they don't have anything else to talk about. So boring," Kambli tweeted.

Once he faced the ire of cricket fans who trolled him on Twitter, Kambli ended up challenging Samson.

"I openly challenge him if you people say that he is a class player then I want to see him getting a hundred or for how long will he keep his orange cap in IPL. If he does it then I will say that he is got something special. All the best Sanju Samson," Kambli retorted after the twitterati took him on.

Behind Samson with 239 runs as the leading run-scorer in this IPL season so far is KXIP's KL Rahul with 236 runs, followed by RCB captain Virat Kohli with 231 runs.