IPL 2018: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate against CSK

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday night.

The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," an IPL press release said.