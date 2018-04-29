IPL 2018: Virat Kohli leads from the front to take RCB to 175

New Delhi: On usual days, Virat Kohli bats excellently but on some days, like on Sunday in Bangalore, he batted even better. His unbeaten 68 off 44 balls ensured RCB reached a respectable 175 in 20 overs. After this knock, he has totalled 317 runs in 7 innings and is third on the list.

With no AB de Villiers in the line-up, Kohli batted with responsibility making sure his bowlers were given at least a respectable total to defend. Although it could be easily said that RCB fell short by at least 20 runs, it could have been worse had Kohli not stayed until the end.

Having arrived on the crease in the 9th over and seeing quick wickets fall in front of him, it was on him to stem RCB's slide. Though he was setting a target, but from there on, Kohli made it look like a chase. RCB, thanks to the skipper, scored 100 in the last ten. Kohli got into calculations and targeted bowlers who he thought should be taken upon. He displayed a mix of elegance and power, skill and execution to power his way to an unbeaten 68.

He drove beautifully through cover and made sure he owned that region. His drives against Russell and Mitchell Johnson got photographers delighted. Later, he used his bottom hand well against Russell in the 18th over to deposit him for sixes with his trademark short-arm jabs. Against youngsters Shivam Mavi, he manoeuvered the field and picked up gaps by playing the ball really late. Last but not the least, he shortened his backlift to better his timing against KKR quicks.

Usually, when De Villiers is in the ranks, Kohli takes his chances a little early. But with the responsibility rested on his shoulders, he obliged the crowd with his exquisite display. Now he will only hope that his hard work earns him a win.