IPL 2018: Watch out for these three as RCB, CSK lock horns

In what's been touted as the battle between Virat Kohli's Challengers and MS Dhoni's Kings, RCB and CSK will lock horns in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League at Bangalore on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming off a win in their respective last league fixture, with CSK getting the better of SRH and RCB defeating DD.

Here are the three big gladiators to watch in what could well turn out to be another humdinger in a season that has already rolled out some cliffhanger finishes.

Virat Kohli: The RCB captain has extended his international purple patch into IPL 2018 having scored 231 runs in five matches with a highest of 92*, which came against MI. With two fifties so far, he averages 57.55 and has hit those runs at a strike rate of 138.22.

AB de Villiers: Along with Kohli, De Villiers has been at the forefront of RCB's batting arsenal with 212 runs so far, including two half-centuries, at an average of 53.00 and strike rate of 173.77. His highest of 90 not out ended RCB's string of defeats with a win over DD in their last match.

Shane Watson: The veteran Australian allrounder has come of age this season both with bat and bat. His 184 runs and six wickets in five matches have set solid foundations for Chennai's four wins in five matches this season. His best of 106 is one of the only two centuries that have been scored so far in IPL 2018. And he has been churning out those big knocks at an average of 36.80 with a strike rate of 161.40. To top that all, Watson has been delivering those crucial wicket-taking overs at an impressive economy rate of 7.93.