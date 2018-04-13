IPL 2018: Young Markande now has Purple Cap, Shikhar Dhawan snatches Orange Cap

New Delhi: Young Mumbai spinner Mayank Markande claimed four wickets for 23 runs in the match against Hyderabad on Thursday to become the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2018 so far. While his efforts could not help his side win, the 20-year-old did jump three places to displace Shane Watson of Chennai in the list of bowlers with most wickets.

Defending 147, Mumbai managed to get back into the match against Hyderabad courtesy repeated strikes made by Markande. The bowler removed Hyderabad openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan, and then claimed the wickets of Manish Pandey and Shakib al Hasan. His efforts though could not seal the match for his side as Hyderabad won the match by one wicket and off the last delivery of the match.

What helped Hyderabad was some good batting performance at the top with Dhawan scoring a 28-ball 45. His efforts helped him gain the top spot in the list of batsmen with most runs this IPL season. He now has 123 runs and displaces Kolkata's Andre Russell who has so far scored a total of 103 runs.

Some other notable performances in the match were from Deepak Hooda who scored an unbeaten 32 off 25 towards the end of the match to help his side to a thrilling win.