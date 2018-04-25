हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2019 likely to take place in the UAE due to General Elections in India

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the General Elections in 2019, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said.

"Due to the Lok Sabha Elections, the IPL next year may take place in the UAE," the BCCI official said on the condition of anonymity.

The first two weeks of the 2014 IPL was also played in the UAE, after the BCCI was forced to shift the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament outside the country because of the Lok Sabha Elections in April-May.

"There could be a possibility of a part of the IPL being shifted like last time. It will depend on the General Election dates," the official added.

The 11th edition of the IPL is currently underway. In 2009, the second edition of the IPL was hosted by South Africa.

