IPL: BCCI to open tender for title sponsorship rights on May 31
The Indian Premier League governing council met here on Saturday to finalise the timelines of various tender processes.
New Delhi: The BCCI will open on May 31 the tender process for allocating the cash-rich IPL's title sponsorship rights for the next five-year cycle.
VIVO's title sponsorship rights ends with this edition of the tournament.
Members of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji were present in the meeting, besides office bearers.
After due deliberations and considering all aspects the IPL GC, with the concurrence of the CoA, decided the following: The IPL title sponsorship Invitation to Tender will start on May 31, 2017; The Request for Proposal (RFP) for IPL Event Services contract will be floated on June 12; The IPL Media Rights Invitation to Tender on the next rights period will commence on July 17.
All the three processes shall be for the next five-year cycle.
IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said: "I'm pleased that both the governing council and CoA members have finalised the timelines for the next rights period. If the success of 2017 season is an indication, I believe we will be able to get the best value and service for the world's premier Twenty20 extravaganza.
"The early announcement will also help the prospective bidders/service providers to prepare well."
Vinod Rai, CoA chairman said: "I'm confident about the process and would like to assure all prospective participants the highest level of transparency and accountability."
