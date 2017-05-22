close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after 1st innings

The Supergiant's Twitter account posted a meme of Rohit Sharma crying but later deleted it.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 17:37
IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after 1st innings

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) players, coaches and fans might have thought that lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 trophy is mere a formality after a brilliant show by their bowlers in the first half of the summit clash. But that wasn't the case as they were stunned with Rohit Sharma-led side claiming a thrilling 1-run victory. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage | Photos)

While it can be said that a number of Pune players had become over confident in their approach of chasing the paltry target of 130, RPS' social media team were surely over the moon, the same can be justified seeing the tweet that they posted - but were later forced to delete.

READ: In midst of thrilling IPL final, Harsh Goenka compares Smith, Dhoni pairing with...

The Supergiant's Twitter account posted a meme of Rohit Sharma crying but later deleted it.

Rohit Sharma - RPS tweet

Later that night, RPS posted another tweet saying it was all done in good spirit and they didn't mean to hurt anyone's feelings.

"Hope we made your #IPLFinal experience a good one. It was all in good spirit.

#RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI," the tweet read.

MI had set a target of 130, which is generally considered a modest one, considering the average first total of the team batting first at this ground was 170. But as they rightly say about cricket's unpredictability, RPS became the victims of not accelerating the run-rate in due time and in the end, panic robbed them of a maiden title in potentially their last game in the tournament.

TAGS

ipl finalRising Pune SupergiantRPS Twitter accountMumbai IndiansRohit SharmaRohit Sharma cryingIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2017

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce return to Indian Premier League
IPLcricket

Chennai Super Kings congratulate Mumbai Indians, announce r...

IPL 2017 Final: Fans credit &#039;Praying Aunty&#039; for MI&#039;s thrilling 1-run win over RPS, but who is she?
IPLcricket

IPL 2017 Final: Fans credit 'Praying Aunty' for M...

Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail or Umar Amin to replace &#039;unfit&#039; Umar Akmal, says Inzamam-ul-Haq
cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Haris Sohail or Umar Amin to replace...

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zverev enters top 10
Tennis

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Alexander Zvere...

WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first Indian-origin wrestler to win WWE Championship
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal dethrones Randy Orton, becomes first In...

Ravichandran Ashwin&#039;s tweet backfires as Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL final
IPLcricket

Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet backfires as Mumbai Indian...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

RPS 128/6 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run
MI 129/8 (20.0 ov)

Rising Pune Supergiant Vs Mumbai Indians

May 21  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run

TBC Vs TBC

May 19  20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets with 33 balls remaining
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 14 10 4 20
RPS 14 9 5 18
SRH 14 8 5 17
KKR 14 8 5 16
KXIP 14 7 7 14
DD 14 6 8 12
GL 14 4 10 8
RCB 14 3 10 7

ORANGE CAP

1 David Warner
SRH
641
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 498 Runs
3 Shikhar Dhawan
SRH | 479 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 26 Wickets
2 Jaydev Unadkat
RPS | 24 Wickets
3 Jasprit Bumrah
MI | 20 Wickets