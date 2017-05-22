IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiant delete tweet mocking Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma after 1st innings

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) players, coaches and fans might have thought that lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 trophy is mere a formality after a brilliant show by their bowlers in the first half of the summit clash. But that wasn't the case as they were stunned with Rohit Sharma-led side claiming a thrilling 1-run victory. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage | Photos)

While it can be said that a number of Pune players had become over confident in their approach of chasing the paltry target of 130, RPS' social media team were surely over the moon, the same can be justified seeing the tweet that they posted - but were later forced to delete.

READ: In midst of thrilling IPL final, Harsh Goenka compares Smith, Dhoni pairing with...

The Supergiant's Twitter account posted a meme of Rohit Sharma crying but later deleted it.

Later that night, RPS posted another tweet saying it was all done in good spirit and they didn't mean to hurt anyone's feelings.

"Hope we made your #IPLFinal experience a good one. It was all in good spirit.

#RangWahiJungNayi #RPSvMI," the tweet read.

MI had set a target of 130, which is generally considered a modest one, considering the average first total of the team batting first at this ground was 170. But as they rightly say about cricket's unpredictability, RPS became the victims of not accelerating the run-rate in due time and in the end, panic robbed them of a maiden title in potentially their last game in the tournament.