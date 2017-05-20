IPL10: This season has helped me evolve as player, feels RPS batsman Manoj Tiwary
The Bengal batsman, who has amassed 317 runs in 12 innings, not only played some good innings in the ongoing league but also played an important role for RPS in in the first Qualifier against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary has made the difference for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and has proved to be more valuable than the base price of Rs. 50 lakhs that the team paid for him in the third round of the auctions.
Tiwary said this edition of the cash-rich league has helped him to grow as a player because he has contributed well for his team`s cause.
The Bengal batsman, who has amassed 317 runs in 12 innings, not only played some good innings in the ongoing league but also played an important role for RPS in in the first Qualifier against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.
Tiwary along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni plundered 41 runs off the last two overs to take RPS through to their first final in the Twenty20 competition.
The 31-year-old scored a decent half-century in 45 balls and also added 80 runs for the third wicket with opener Ajinkya Rahane to rescued his team who were tottering at 9 for 2.
"This IPL has been truly a memorable one, it has helped me evolve as a player. In addition batting in partnership with my inspiration, M.S. Dhoni has been a pleasure. Our team work has paid off and we`re looking forward to show the same spirit in the finals," Tiwary told IANS.
Tiwary who has seen many ups and downs in his career. In 2007, two days before his India debut against Bangladesh in the One Day International (ODI) series, Tiwary got injured as he hurt his shoulder and was ruled out of the series.
When asked about how he motivate himself after losing a match, the right-handed batsman said he never got satisfied with his performance and that keeps him motivated.
"The point is to keep your chin up and aim to improve every day. Learning from your mistakes and turning your weaknesses into strengths through sheer hard-work is my ultimate goal," Tiwary said.
"I keep myself motivated because I am never satisfied with my performance. Even when I win, I look for my mistakes and try to correct them," he added.
Tiwary also shared his views on the importance of his diet and fitness regime. The Bengal batsman said one should try to follow a healthy lifestyle.
"My message to them would be to try to live as healthily as possible. I think eating right is the first step to fitness. Everyone enjoys s snack once in a while. The idea is to snack right. I myself enjoy the odd savoury snack around 5pm, but I`m also careful about what I eat. You have to find a balance," Tiwary said.
"`Too Yumm!` is baked and not fried. Plus they`re products are filled with protein, fibre and anti-oxidants. I also love the different flavours they have. It works as the perfect snack," he added.
