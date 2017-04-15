James Anderon names two 'most difficult batsmen' to bowl at and Sachin Tendulkar is not one of them
While Warne chose Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar besides Jacques Kallis, Kevin Pietersen, Graham Gooch and Ponting in the list of batsmen he had trouble bowling to in his Test career
Johannesburg: England pacer James Anderson has revealed that he found South Africa`s veteran batsman Hashim Amla and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting the most difficult batsmen he bowled to.Anderson made his revelation while appearing with former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne in the Sky Sports studio to discuss the Indian Premier League (IPL).While Warne chose Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar besides Jacques Kallis, Kevin Pietersen, Graham Gooch and Ponting in the list of batsmen he had trouble bowling to in his Test career, Anderson opted to pick Ponting and Amla."I`d put (Ricky) Ponting right up there, especially in Australian conditions," Sport24 quoted Anderson as saying.The 34-year-old said that Ponting used to make it very difficult for him to settle as a bowler because of his ability to hit from any length."Now, Hashim Amla is right up there (too) - he`s very difficult to bowl at, especially in Test cricket."The right-arm pacer will face Amla in July, as England host South Africa in a four-Test series.Anderson, a 122-Test veteran, is England`s all-time leading Test wicket-taker. He has taken 467 wickets at an average of 28.50.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17 16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 17 20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performance, says they don't deserve to win
-
IPL 2017, Match 17: Rising Pune Supergiant bowlers defend 161 to stun Royal Challengers Bangalore
-
Unthinkable stumping: MS Dhoni sends back dangerous AB de Villiers in style — WATCH
-
IPL 2017, Match 16 - Rohit Sharma keeps calm to help Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions in last over thriller
-
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shares his love for opening, but ready to sacrifice for team
-
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli magic catch stuns Rising Pune Supergiant in Bengaluru — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Nitish Rana
MI
|
193Runs