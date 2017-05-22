Double celebration for Mumbai Indians! Jonty Rhodes blessed with baby boy on day of IPL 2017 final
The couple's daughter was born in April 2015 in Mumbai and they named their firstborn 'India'.
New Delhi: Former South Africa international and Mumbai Indians' fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has been blessed with a baby boy. His wife Melanie delivered at 6.09 pm on Sunday, while her husband was away in Hyderabad for the IPL final.
The proud father took to Twitter to express his joy and shared an adorable picture of the newborn.
"The prize before the prize @mipaltan? Nathan John "plunged" into the world at 6:20pm on IPL final #poolbirth #earthmother #incredibleindia", he tweeted.
The prize before the prize @mipaltan? Nathan John "plunged" into the world at 6:20pm on IPL final #poolbirth #earthmother #incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/UiUCMt4fih
— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 21, 2017
Jonty's love for India is well-known. In an interview, the legendary South African fielder had expressed that India is an amazing country.
"Once you see what it has to offer, the hospitality of the people is just great," he had said.
He further said, "It is a very spiritual country, very forward-thinking nation. I really like that combination. You have to have a good balance of life."
The couple's daughter was born in April 2015 in Mumbai and they named their firstborn 'India' stating that the country’s rich heritage and culture had prompted them to name their daughter after the country.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi loved the name and wished baby 'India' on her second birthday.
“Happy birthday to India, from India. :)”, Narendra Modi had tweeted.
Happy birthday to India, from India. :) https://t.co/DbOZFEKLe9
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2017
Jonty's team Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant to win their record 3rd IPL title last night.
