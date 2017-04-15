close
Jonty Rhodes goes bonkers seeing Suresh Raina pluck-out a stunning catch in IPL 10

Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions secured hteir first win of the IPL 2017 season, beating Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 16:54
New Delhi: Suresh Raina is considered as one of the finest fielders India has ever produced. The Gujarat Lions skipper proved the world just why he has such reputation after pulling off a stunning catch in the match against Rising Pune Supergiant, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane.

The catch not just helped GL dismiss danger-man Rahane and thwart RPS' chances of scoring a big total but also drew praise from one of the greatest fielders ever, Jonty Rhodes.

"Oh stop it @ImRaina ! Love watching this man in the field! Now that @mipaltan have stressed us coaches out; time to sit back n enjoy," the South African tweeted.

"#GLvRPS #IPL2017 who says that there is too much cricket; and players & fans are jaded #awesomecricket," Jonty's second tweet read.

WATCH: One day, two stunners! Suresh Raina or Rohit Sharma – Who produced best catch of IPL 2017?

Standing at slip, Raina appeared to be in no position to take the catch as the ball seemed through the gap between him and the wicket-keeper.

Off-balanced and heading in the wrong direction, Raina took out his left hand hoping to reach the ball somehow before it got stuck in his hand.

The result, was phenomenal, as everyone in the stadium and indeed those watching the match on television sets couldn't believe what they had witnessed.

TAGS

Jonty RhodesSuresh RainaSuresh Raina catchIPLBest IPL catchGujarat LionsGL vs RPSAjinkya RahaneIPL 10

